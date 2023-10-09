Remaniement : RFM lève le voile sur la composition du prochain gouvernement

La nouvelle équipe gouvernementale est attendue aujourd’hui. Selon nos confrères de RFM qui donnent l'information, la liste devrait être connue ce lundi. Le Premier ministre et futur candidat de BBY à la présidentielle de 2024, Amadou Ba, a l'onction du chef de l’État Macky Sall pour prendre ses hommes et les mettre aux postes clés.
En effet, selon RFM, des lignes vont bouger au ministère de l’Agriculture. Samba Ndiobène Ka, ministre du Développement communautaire, de la Solidarité nationale et de l’Équité sociale et territoriale est pressenti pour occuper ce département qui était dirigé par son rival Aly Ngouille Ndiaye.
Toujours selon nos confrères, le retour d'Oumar Youm dans le prochain gouvernement est annoncé. L’actuel président du groupe parlementaire BBY devrait ainsi quitter l'Assemblée nationale. Son remplaçant serait Abdou Mbow.
Thérèse Faye Diouf, administratrice du Fongip, pourrait aussi intégrer l'équipe du Premier ministre, soufflent nos confrères.
Au contraire, Antoine Félix Diome devrait quitter le ministère de l'Intérieur pour être le directeur de cabinet du président de la République. La création d'un ministère chargé des Élections est envisagée dans le prochain gouvernement, souligne RFM.
It is neither a national dialogue nor elections that will put an end to a dictatorial and bloody regime. Macky and his regime have killed and stolen so much Senegalese taxpayers' money that they are afraid to organize democratic and transparent elections that they know are lost in advance. The Senegalese people do not trust the elections organised by Macky Sall.
I therefore solemnly appeal to the Senegalese people to lead a general and continuous insurrection until the departure of Macky Sall and his regime. A 4-month transitional government will organize, as planned, presidential elections next February. There is only one watchword: the immediate and unconditional departure of Macky Sall.
On en a marre de vous
Until the day of the trial between Adji Sarr and Ousmane Sonko, I had always said to myself that it was only a trial between two citizens. But the testimony of the gendarmerie officer, Captain Toure upset me because there was in the investigation procedure a violation which is akin to a rape of our institutions and the foundation of our republic. Captain Toure claimed that the initial report of the gendarmerie was falsified and false elements were introduced into it by one or more of his chiefs at the request of the prosecutor. This is unacceptable even in a royalty and in a republic the follow-up reserved for this affair will have to be the beginning of the birth of a new republic. How many Senegalese and foreigners living among us have been judged and sentenced to firm prison terms on the basis of false police and gendarmerie investigation reports. We appeal to all Senegalese and to all international jurisdictions to clarify this matter. We demand an international commission of inquiry to review all the trials of the investigations carried out by the Senegalese police and gendarmerie since 2012, that is to say since the arrival of Macky Sall in power
Ton frère à Pretoria.
Hors mis certains comme dirait l'autre "les Et cetera, aussi écrit et cætera ou et caetera ou encore etcétéra, abrégé etc" qui se sont déclarés. J'adore cette présidentielle qui regroupera des cadres de 40 à 65 ans ou le QI et la pertinance fera plus fureur que les meeting folkolorique et la présence de gros bras comme nervis qui ferait mieux aussi de penser à leur devenir et non étre là à faire des alterres bander leur muscle, il serait plus judicieux qu'il s'exerce au MMA ou au lance marteau disque ou poids pour faire éspérer le Sénégal à Paris 2024 plusieurs médialles aux jeux olympique.According to me. GOD BLESS US.
Il va continuer à nous débiter ses âneries ?
