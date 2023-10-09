Lundi 09 Octobre, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Politique

Remaniement : RFM lève le voile sur la composition du prochain gouvernement

Par: Adama Sy - Seneweb.com | 09 octobre, 2023 à 14:10:17
Remaniement : RFM lève le voile sur la composition du prochain gouvernement

La nouvelle équipe gouvernementale est attendue aujourd’hui. Selon nos confrères de RFM qui donnent l'information, la liste devrait être connue ce lundi. Le Premier ministre et futur candidat de BBY à la présidentielle de 2024, Amadou Ba, a l'onction du chef de l’État Macky Sall pour prendre ses hommes et les mettre aux postes clés.

En effet, selon RFM, des lignes vont bouger au ministère de l’Agriculture. Samba Ndiobène Ka, ministre du Développement communautaire, de la Solidarité nationale et de l’Équité sociale et territoriale est pressenti pour occuper ce département qui était dirigé par son rival Aly Ngouille Ndiaye.

Toujours selon nos confrères, le retour d'Oumar Youm dans le prochain gouvernement est annoncé. L’actuel  président du groupe parlementaire BBY devrait ainsi quitter l'Assemblée nationale. Son remplaçant serait Abdou Mbow.

Thérèse Faye Diouf, administratrice du Fongip, pourrait aussi intégrer l'équipe du Premier ministre, soufflent nos confrères. 

Au contraire, Antoine Félix Diome devrait quitter le ministère de l'Intérieur pour être  le directeur de cabinet du président de la République. La création d'un ministère chargé des Élections est envisagée dans le prochain gouvernement, souligne RFM.


Auteur: Adama Sy - Seneweb.com



22 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (14:37 PM)
    rumeur quand tu tiens!!!!!!!
    • Auteur

      Mame Ndiaye Savon

      il y a 1 heure (15:10 PM)
      Selon les même source, Mame Ndiaye savon sera ministre et porte parole du gouvernement 
    • Auteur

      Amine Pour Thérèse

      il y a 1 heure (15:11 PM)
      RFM et groupe plus renseignées que " l'As " et " l'enquête". Que je serais content pour Thérèse. Toujours défendu que Thérèse doit être promue Ministre tant elle historiquement méritante... depuis jeune étudiante... accusée de " coup d'état" au temps du PDS par un Vieux Ministre formé à l'école de Mobutu. Accusations sur la RTS à .... minuit. Var ! Thérèse, très sincèrement et je suis loin de votre univers Apr et Benno tass Yakaar.
    • Auteur

      Agriculteur Anxieux

      il y a 1 heure (15:13 PM)
      Maintenant que ça fuité , ya qu'à Publier immédiatement ce remaniement. Bon timing de nomination pour le nouveau promu Samba Diobene 
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 1 heure (15:31 PM)
      Macky Sall veut condamner le Sénégal à cinq ans supplémentaires de neddo ko bandoum. Nous disons non !
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 59 minutes (15:38 PM)
      Oumar samba ba là derriere amadou Ba ;moustapha Ba ministre des finances . Décidemment les peulh notamment les BA sont les plus instruits.
    2. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (14:39 PM)
    J'espère vraiment que Dialigue Ba sera ministre délégué au budget.
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (14:40 PM)
    Oumar Samba Ba kori ko ann redda. 
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (14:48 PM)
    Sonko ministre chargé des salons de massage.
    Auteur

    Aïdara

    il y a 2 heures (14:57 PM)
    Soyons tous debout derrière l’opposition, pour contrer ces voyous de la république 
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 26 minutes (16:11 PM)
      Il faut changer le ministre de l'eau. C'est une demande sociale et populaire. Les populations n'ont jamais autant trinqué et souffert.
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 22 minutes (16:15 PM)
      toi tu crois que des votes vont enlever ce gouvernement d'ici, toute l'opposition réunie ne les battra pas par les urnes, ils vont tout confisquer et personne ne pourra plus rien y faire, ils ont tout le système en main pourquoi ils vont tout laisser tomber au nom de la démocratie à laquelle ils ne croient même plus ? tokk lène khaar vous allez comprendre très bientôt
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (15:00 PM)
    macodou diouf niakhar ministre de...
    Auteur

    Mbaye

    il y a 2 heures (15:00 PM)
    Ce que vous n’avez pas réussi  en 12 années de pouvoir, ce n’est pas en 3 mois que vous allez le réussir  
    Auteur

    Lamine Kane

    il y a 2 heures (15:05 PM)
    Partez le Sénégal n’a pas besoin de vous
    Auteur

    Fama

    il y a 1 heure (15:13 PM)
    Restez les dignes senegalais travailleurs ont besoin de vous. Ter et pont, aeroport et port. On veut des bosseurs pas des insulteurs
    Auteur

    Ibou

    il y a 1 heure (15:17 PM)
    Est ce que vous  avez eu ces infos par une souris de la primature
    Auteur

    Joe King

    il y a 1 heure (15:18 PM)
    The regime of Macky Sall is a regime of thugs who have taken over the Senegalese state that they run with mafia-like methods. Since independence, never has an African regime been so brutal and violent with its youth. Macky killed hundreds of young people with live ammunition, he threw the bodies of hundreds of young people into the high seas who were arrested and tortured by the police. Thousands of young people are languishing in prisons and hundreds more are missing.

    It is neither a national dialogue nor elections that will put an end to a dictatorial and bloody regime. Macky and his regime have killed and stolen so much Senegalese taxpayers' money that they are afraid to organize democratic and transparent elections that they know are lost in advance. The Senegalese people do not trust the elections organised by Macky Sall. 

     I therefore solemnly appeal to the Senegalese people to lead a general and continuous insurrection until the departure of Macky Sall and his regime. A 4-month transitional government will organize, as planned, presidential elections next February. There is only one watchword: the immediate and unconditional departure of Macky Sall.   

     
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (15:21 PM)
    Ouzin keita ministre de la culture. Pawlish ministre de la jeunesse et du sport. Mame ndiaye savon prix Nobel de chimie ministre de la santé. Oumaro ministre de la communication. Sonko ministre de l'emploi. Capitaine toure ministre de la défense. Pape ale niang ministre de l'hydraulique fou malade ministre de l'agriculture.
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (15:25 PM)
    Dr Macoumba Diouf mérite plus le poste l'agriculture. 
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (15:25 PM)
    Dans un pays normal, les nominations d'un nouveau gouvernement se font après l'élection du président qui ensuite nomme un premier ministre , ce dernier nomme les ministres qui feront partie du gouvernement.

    Ici on joue à la loterie, la fameuse voyante doit en savoir davantage....
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (15:26 PM)
    Candidats yii dou bari ce régime finissant la moins de 5 moins quel con va se salir ?
    Auteur

    Badou

    il y a 1 heure (15:29 PM)
    Est ce que vous n’allez pas laissez le gouvernement comme ça et partir dignement aussi ?

    On en a marre de vous
    Auteur

    Baye Fall

    il y a 1 heure (15:32 PM)
    Jusqu'au jour du proces opposant Adji Sarr a Ousmane Sonko, je m'etais toujours dit que ce n'est qu'un proces entre deux citoyens. Mais le temoignage de l'officier de gendarmerie , le capitaine Toure m'a bouleverse car il y a eu dans la procedure d'enquete une violation qui s'aparente a un viol de nos institutions et et du fondement de notre republique. Le capitaine Toure a affirme que le rapport initial de la gendarmerie a ete falsifie et de faux elements y ont ete introduits par un ou plusieurs de ses chefs sur demande du procureur. Ceci est inacceptable meme dans une royaute et dans une republique la suite reservee a cette affaire devra etre le debut de la naissance d'une nouvelle republique. Combien de senegalais et d'etrangers vivant parmi nous ont ete juges et condamnes a des peines de prison fermes sur la base de faux rapports d'enquete de la police et de la gendarmerie. Nous lancons un appel a tous les senegalais et a toutes les juriductions internationales pour que cette affaire soit tiree au clair. Nous exigeons une commission d'enquete  internationale pour revoir tous les proces des enquetes menees par la police et la gendarmerie senegalaises depuis 2012 , c'est a dire depuis l'arrivee de Macky Sall  au Pouvoir.

    Until the day of the trial between Adji Sarr and Ousmane Sonko, I had always said to myself that it was only a trial between two citizens. But the testimony of the gendarmerie officer, Captain Toure upset me because there was in the investigation procedure a violation which is akin to a rape of our institutions and the foundation of our republic. Captain Toure claimed that the initial report of the gendarmerie was falsified and false elements were introduced into it by one or more of his chiefs at the request of the prosecutor. This is unacceptable even in a royalty and in a republic the follow-up reserved for this affair will have to be the beginning of the birth of a new republic. How many Senegalese and foreigners living among us have been judged and sentenced to firm prison terms on the basis of false police and gendarmerie investigation reports. We appeal to all Senegalese and to all international jurisdictions to clarify this matter. We demand an international commission of inquiry to review all the trials of the investigations carried out by the Senegalese police and gendarmerie since 2012, that is to say since the arrival of Macky Sall in power
    Auteur

    il y a 55 minutes (15:42 PM)
    Yena xam. Nous le peuple senegalais attendons tranquillement février 2024 inchallah.
    Auteur

    il y a 51 minutes (15:45 PM)
    J'espère vraiment que Dialigue Ba sera ministre délégué au budget.

    Ton frère à Pretoria.
    Auteur

    Sunugaal

    il y a 50 minutes (15:47 PM)
    MON FOCUS

    Hors mis certains comme dirait l'autre "les Et cetera, aussi écrit et cætera ou et caetera ou encore etcétéra, abrégé etc" qui se sont déclarés. J'adore cette présidentielle qui regroupera des cadres de 40 à 65 ans ou le QI et la pertinance fera plus fureur que les meeting folkolorique et la présence de gros bras comme nervis qui ferait mieux aussi de penser à leur devenir et non étre là à faire des alterres bander leur muscle, il serait plus judicieux qu'il s'exerce au MMA ou au lance marteau disque ou poids pour faire éspérer le Sénégal à Paris 2024 plusieurs médialles aux jeux olympique.According to me. GOD BLESS US.
    Auteur

    il y a 36 minutes (16:01 PM)
    Dr Macoumba diouf merite le poste de ministre de l'agriculture
    Auteur

    il y a 6 minutes (16:30 PM)
    Et le tailleur constitutionnel ? 

    Il va continuer à nous débiter ses âneries ? 
