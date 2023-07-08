Samedi 08 Juillet, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner Top Banner
Politique

Will Senegalese Leader’s Decision to Step Down Affect Other African Leaders?

Par: voanews.com - Seneweb.com | 08 juillet, 2023 à 19:07:54  | Lu 661 Fois |  14 Commentaires
Single Post
Senegal's President Macky Sall arrives for the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, June 23, 2023, in Paris
WASHINGTON - When President Macky Sall announced in a televised address Monday that he would not seek a third term, democracy advocates and opposition supporters in the country celebrated.

Senegal’s 61-year-old president said the country “is bigger than” he is and is “full of leaders equally capable of pushing the country toward emergence.”

Sall’s supporters, like Saidibou Sy, a Dakar resident, said the president made the right call. “If he [Sall] had decided to serve a third term, it would have been complicated for the country,” he told Reuters.

Violent protests rocked the West African nation for weeks following speculation that the president would seek a third term. Until Monday, Sall refused to confirm or deny whether he intended to seek reelection.

Mucahid Durmaz, a senior analyst at Verisk Maplecroft, a London global risk intelligence company, said increased pressure from the opposition might have been behind the president's decision.

“The opposition bloc has succeeded in utilizing socioeconomic grievances to sustain a nationwide protest movement against Sall’s rule,” Durmaz told VOA. “The widespread protests convinced Sall that a third term would deepen polarization, undermine the country’s democratic credentials and endanger the future of development projects."

Similar decisions 'unlikely'

Despite the positive response to Sall’s announcement, Durmaz said it was “unlikely to convince juntas and authoritarian leaders in power across West Africa to follow suit.”

Sall was first elected president in 2012 before returning to the presidency seven years later. Actions during his time in power — jailing opposition figures and removing party officials who challenged his candidacy for a third term — were seen as an attempt to hold on to power.

But conflict over the extension of term limits on the continent isn’t new.
Tunisian President Kais Saied delivers a speech during his visit to Sidi Bouzid, Tunisia, Sept. 20, 2021

In Tunisia, the country approved a new constitution in 2022 that sealed a one-man rule with President Kais Saied, 65, in a referendum that observers said dealt a blow to democratic efforts. The new constitution removed a provision that had prevented leaders from altering the two-term limit, according to the New York advocacy group Human Rights Watch.

The continent has had its share of long-serving leaders, including Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Cameroon’s Paul Biya, Denis Sassou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo, Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, King Eswatini III of Eswatini and Eritrea’s Isaias Afwerki.

Senegal stood out

Political instability, coups and countercoups in countries like Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea have also derailed democratic processes in the region, observers say. But for a long time, Senegal stood out for its peaceful transition of power.

“Senegal’s democratic culture has been entrenched thanks to a well-organized civil society that has protected democratic norms from leaders trying to hold on to power," Durmaz said. “This isn’t the case in the likes of Cameroon, Tunisia or Equatorial Guinea as civil society is nonexistent or has been heavily suppressed.”

Odeh Friday, Nigeria country director for Accountability Lab, an advocacy group focused on governance, said that the Senegalese president was honoring a “verbal commitment” he made at the second U.S.-organized Summit for Democracy in Washington in March.

“I think Sall’s surprising decision could potentially serve as a shining example for other African leaders who face similar questions about their political futures,” Friday said.

“It is quite an early decision to make to see what it means for the African continent," Friday said, "and it remains uncertain whether the decision will have a lasting impact on the behavior of other African leaders, even within the region, because the power structures are different and the willingness to uphold term limits may vary.”
Former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck is pictured in Dakar, Senegal, Feb. 5, 2012

Democratic possibilities

Friday added that Sall’s decision could also show other African leaders that “it is possible to allow democratic principles and processes to run their course.

"The voices of the people in the democratic setting should be the key, and I am very hopeful that Africa will continue to move from where we are to a better place."

As for the future of Senegal in the wake of political changes, Durmaz said former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck could emerge as a viable candidate.

Seck “is likely to present himself as a moderate candidate who can lead a smooth transition into the post-Sall era,” he said.
Tags: Macky Sall Decision Step Down Affect African Leaders

Auteur: voanews.com - Seneweb.com



10 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (19:12 PM)
    WASHINGTON – Lorsque le président Macky Sall a annoncé lundi dans une allocution télévisée qu'il ne briguerait pas un troisième mandat, les défenseurs de la démocratie et les partisans de l'opposition dans le pays ont célébré.



    Le président sénégalais, âgé de 61 ans, a déclaré que le pays "est plus grand que" lui et "plein de dirigeants tout aussi capables de pousser le pays vers l'émergence".



    Les partisans de Sall, comme Saidibou Sy, un habitant de Dakar, ont déclaré que le président avait pris la bonne décision. "S'il [Sall] avait décidé de faire un troisième mandat, cela aurait été compliqué pour le pays", a-t-il déclaré à Reuters.



    De violentes manifestations ont secoué la nation ouest-africaine pendant des semaines à la suite de spéculations selon lesquelles le président briguerait un troisième mandat. Jusqu'à lundi, Sall a refusé de confirmer ou d'infirmer s'il avait l'intention de se faire réélire.



    Mucahid Durmaz, analyste principal chez Verisk Maplecroft, une société londonienne de renseignement sur les risques mondiaux, a déclaré que la pression accrue de l'opposition aurait pu être à l'origine de la décision du président.



    "Le bloc d'opposition a réussi à utiliser les griefs socio-économiques pour soutenir un mouvement national de protestation contre le régime de Sall", a déclaré Durmaz à VOA. "Les protestations généralisées ont convaincu Sall qu'un troisième mandat aggraverait la polarisation, saperait les références démocratiques du pays et mettrait en danger l'avenir des projets de développement."



    Des décisions similaires "peu probables"



    Malgré la réponse positive à l'annonce de Sall, Durmaz a déclaré qu'il était "peu probable de convaincre les juntes et les dirigeants autoritaires au pouvoir en Afrique de l'Ouest de faire de même".



    Sall a été élu président pour la première fois en 2012 avant de revenir à la présidence sept ans plus tard. Les actions pendant son mandat au pouvoir – emprisonner des personnalités de l'opposition et destituer des responsables du parti qui ont contesté sa candidature à un troisième mandat – ont été considérées comme une tentative de conserver le pouvoir.



    Mais le conflit sur l'extension des limites de mandats sur le continent n'est pas nouveau.
    Répondre +3 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 23 minutes (19:49 PM)
      Le SEUL BÉMOL est son acharnement a barré la route à une grande partie de la population qui porte leurs espoirs sur le candidat principal de l'opposition. Il doit se rappeler que lui même symbolisé ce que cristallise aujourd'hui l'opposant en 2012 et le pouvoir d'alors était plus magnanime à son égard donc il a une dette démocratique et morale de rendre la même chose à celui qui lui fait face aujourd'hui.
      Répondre +1 -1
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    2. Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (19:12 PM)
    Copie colle 
    Répondre +2 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 59 minutes (19:13 PM)
    Oui pour aider des personnes comme moi
    Répondre +39 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Keur Madiop

    il y a 40 minutes (19:32 PM)
    Copy and paste

    Copy and paste

    copy and paste 

    copy and paste
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Anonyme

    il y a 39 minutes (19:34 PM)
    Une excellente analyse.Le Senegal est en pôle position de leader en democratie africaine.Nul doute que le renoncement de Macky Sall, volontaire ou forcé, qu'importe, sera  tres certainement une leçon positive pour l'avenir politique du Continent.Un exemple qui fera tache d'huile. Nous sommes tous honorés et gagnants
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    Samba Diom

    il y a 32 minutes (19:41 PM)
    The post-colonial African state is everything a democratic republic should not be. The constitutions do not guarantee freedoms, The fiscal codes are conceived to confiscate from the many to benefit a few, and te penal code deny all dissent and security.

    In most of these countries the executive is given all legislative and judiciary powers so that a despotique president can impose his will, and represent most often powerful business or tribal interest.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Lebaolbaol Tigui

    il y a 21 minutes (19:51 PM)
    Idy's laughing...very funny ! 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Lebaolbaol Tigui

    il y a 17 minutes (19:55 PM)
    il est partout cajolè pour qu'il ne tire plus sur les senegalais afin de l'eviter à aller repondre à la cpi avec sa bande.....
    Répondre +0 -1
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Lebaolbaol Tigui

    il y a 15 minutes (19:57 PM)
    ils connaissent bien sa mentalitè francophonne...il se compare tjours aux autres..
    Répondre +0 -1
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    Joe

    il y a 5 minutes (20:07 PM)
    Macky Sall c est du passé il est déjà derrière nous . Tout ce qu on lui demande c est de nettoyer le pays de la gangrène pasteff avant de partir  . 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}

Participer à la Discussion

  • Nous vous prions d'etre courtois.
  • N'envoyez pas de message ayant un ton agressif ou insultant.
  • N'envoyez pas de message inutile.
    • Pas de messages répétitifs, ou de hors sujéts.
  • Attaques personnelles. Vous pouvez critiquer une idée, mais pas d'attaques personnelles SVP. Ceci inclut tout message à contenu diffamatoire, vulgaire, violent, ne respectant pas la vie privée, sexuel ou en violation avec la loi. Ces messages seront supprimés.
  • Pas de publicité. Ce forum n'est pas un espace publicitaire gratuit.
  • Pas de majuscules. Tout message inscrit entièrement en majuscule sera supprimé.
Auteur: Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire...

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Indemnités, Logement, Voitures, Personnel… : Les Avantages Qui Attendent Macky Sall Après Sa Présidence
Politique 07 juillet, 2023
7 Latest News 01
Futur Sg De L’onu ? Macky Sall Fixe Une Date
International 07 juillet, 2023
8 Latest News 01
Macky Sall Sur L’arrestation De Sonko : «je Ne Crains Rien»
Justice 07 juillet, 2023
9 Latest News 01
Sous Le Coup De 3 Chefs D'accusation: Birame Soulèye Diop Fait Acte De Contrition
Justice 06 juillet, 2023
10 Latest News 01
Favori à La Succession De Macky Sall: Amadou Ba, Atouts Et Handicaps D’un Présidentiable !
Politique 06 juillet, 2023
11 Latest News 01
Macky Sall évoque Son Avenir Après La Présidence : « Je Ne Quitterai Pas Le Sénégal… »
Video 06 juillet, 2023
12 Latest News 01
Sûreté Urbaine : Mauvaise Nouvelle Pour Birame Soulèye Diop
Politique 06 juillet, 2023
13 Latest News 01
«elle Est Morte Avant Que Je Ne...» : L’insoutenable Récit Du Pédophile-violeur-tueur De La Fille De 14 Ans
Societe 06 juillet, 2023
14 Latest News 01
Ousmane Sonko Se Dit "prêt à Pardonner" à Macky Sall Et Même à “oublier”
Politique 06 juillet, 2023
15 Latest News 01
Le Ps Et L’afp Dans L’urgence De Trouver Un Candidat : Course Contre La Montre !
Politique 06 juillet, 2023
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email