Ousmane Sonko aux Lions : " Continuez à nous faire rêver !"

Le député et leader de Pastef Ousmane Sonko a adressé un message de félicitations aux Lions du Sénégal suite à leur qualification à la prochaine coupe du monde au Qatar. Voici l'intégralité de son message.
Félicitations à nos chers héros !
En route pour le Qatar où vous réservez assurément au monde encore plus de belles surprises !
Continuez à nous faire rêver !
????Ndokkale sunu Gaynde yu Jàmbaare yi!
Ayca ca yoonu Kataar ga ngeen dencal àddina si yeneen mbetteel yu gën a neex!
Wéyleen di nu géntloo !
#SenEgy
#GoGaïnde
#Senegal
#Burok
Depuis qu'il est venu en politique les senegalais n'ont plus peur de l'apprentis dictateur Macky Sall.
Minable
Français mbeur
Français mbeur
Ton reve baiser rek
petit ambulant sexuel nocturne libido a ciei ouvert tais toi, tu as fait honte a tes enfants et epouses
TU AVAI DIT QUE LA COUPE NE T INTREESE PAS
TU AVAIS DIT QUE NOTRE STADE NE T INTRESSE PAS .
TU AS INVENTE UNE FAUSSE ARRESTATION POUR LANCER TA DEUXIEME VAGUE DE VIOLENCE .
LA VICTOIRE DU SENEGAL A DEJOUE VOS PLANS DE METTRE DU FEU AU SENEGAL .
VOS KHONS CONTRE L EQUIPE N A PAS FONCTIONNE .
LAISSE L EQUIPE NATIONALE EN PAIX ET LA JEUNESSE VOUS A TOURNE LE DOS
sonko petit pitie
tu n'as su garder l'education de tes parents handicape social
