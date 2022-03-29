Mardi 29 Mars, 2022 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Societe

Ousmane Sonko aux Lions : " Continuez à nous faire rêver !"

Par: Seneweb - Seneweb.com | 29 mars, 2022 à 22:03:53  | Lu 918 Fois |  52 Commentaires
Ousmane Sonko aux Lions : " Continuez à nous faire rêver !"
Le député et leader de Pastef Ousmane Sonko a adressé un message de félicitations aux Lions du Sénégal suite à leur qualification à la prochaine coupe du monde au Qatar. Voici l'intégralité de son message.

Félicitations à nos chers héros !
En route pour le Qatar où vous réservez assurément au monde encore plus de belles surprises !
Continuez à nous faire rêver !

=======================================

????Ndokkale sunu Gaynde yu Jàmbaare yi!
Ayca ca yoonu Kataar ga ngeen dencal àddina si yeneen mbetteel yu gën a neex!
Wéyleen di nu géntloo !

#SenEgy
#GoGaïnde
#Senegal
#Burok
Tags: Ousmane SonkoLionsSenegal

Auteur: Seneweb - Seneweb.com



30 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Diplomat

    il y a 1 heure (22:31 PM)
    C'est qui lui?
    Répondre +164 -127
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 1 heure (22:39 PM)
      C'est lui qui a reveillé l'amour de soi et le patriotisme des Senegalais.
      Depuis qu'il est venu en politique les senegalais n'ont plus peur de l'apprentis dictateur Macky Sall.
      Répondre +426 -483
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 51 minutes (22:49 PM)
      Il essaie de se rattraper de sa bourde sur l'accueil des lions et de sa sortie idiote de la semaine dernière comme quoi il ne serait pas venu à l'accueil.
       
      Répondre +241 -71
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 48 minutes (22:53 PM)
      Un type qui a loupé ña victoiure à la CAN et rame pour se récupérer ! 
      Minable 
      Répondre +306 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 45 minutes (22:56 PM)
      chttt les répondeurs toujours les premiers dans les articles de sonko, mangui demm maane, il n'y a pas de patriote ici que des kaniaa
      Répondre +0 -30
      Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    Fan De Sonko

    il y a 1 heure (22:34 PM)
    Français mbeur

    Français mbeur

    Français mbeur
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Tu Nous Emmerdes

    il y a 1 heure (22:36 PM)
    Parce ce que tu veux te rattraper sur ton mutisme lors de la victoire du Sénégal. Apolitique
    Répondre +479 -148
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (22:38 PM)
    Va baiser 

    Ton reve baiser rek

    petit ambulant sexuel nocturne libido a ciei ouvert tais toi, tu as fait honte a tes enfants et epouses
    Répondre +1046 -1020
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 47 minutes (22:53 PM)
      respecte la baise c'est avec ça que ton papa a fécondé ta maman donc un peu de respect quand même, la baise c la vie
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (22:39 PM)
    CACHE TOI KANIA  TU AS PRIE POURQUE LE SENEGAL PERDE .

    TU AVAI DIT QUE LA COUPE NE T INTREESE PAS 

    TU AVAIS DIT QUE NOTRE STADE NE T INTRESSE PAS .

    TU AS INVENTE UNE FAUSSE ARRESTATION POUR LANCER TA DEUXIEME VAGUE DE VIOLENCE .

    LA VICTOIRE DU SENEGAL A DEJOUE VOS PLANS DE METTRE DU FEU AU SENEGAL .

    VOS KHONS CONTRE L EQUIPE N A PAS FONCTIONNE .

    LAISSE L EQUIPE NATIONALE EN PAIX ET LA JEUNESSE VOUS A TOURNE LE DOS
    Répondre +1097 -505
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 49 minutes (22:52 PM)
      Il voulait mettre le feu au Sénégal pour ne pas aller au procès. Lui et ses chiens souteneurs journalistes de dernière classe 
      Répondre +61 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 49 minutes (22:52 PM)
      Il voulait mettre le feu au Sénégal pour ne pas aller au procès. Lui et ses chiens souteneurs journalistes de dernière classe 
      Répondre +23 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 56 minutes (22:45 PM)
    Enfin il parle mais souhatait-il vraiment qu'on gagne ? Il s'est déployé contre Macky Sall en tout cas pour expliquer que l'invite à la cérémonie de réception des lions était pour le président une occasion de se jouer d'eux les opposants 
    Répondre +169 -46
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 55 minutes (22:45 PM)
    Sonko le sale chien qui a causé 14 morts.
    Répondre +87 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 55 minutes (22:45 PM)
    Tal bou YALLA tal sandi ji mat mo gueune feye ko

    sonko petit pitie 

    tu n'as su garder l'education de tes parents handicape social
    Répondre +34 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Farata

    il y a 55 minutes (22:45 PM)
    Boy bayil sounou équipe. Daga takh sobé 
    Répondre +331 -54
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Thiey

    il y a 54 minutes (22:47 PM)
    Un faux type ce sonko après tout ce qu'il a dit dans sa comédie de communication mise en scène par walf fadjri
    Répondre +43 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Thiey

    il y a 54 minutes (22:47 PM)
    Un faux type ce sonko après tout ce qu'il a dit dans sa comédie de communication mise en scène par walf fadjri
    Répondre +24 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Nii

    il y a 51 minutes (22:50 PM)
    tu n'as rien n'a dire  il faut continuer a gérer votre Libido. Sénégal Dem sa kanam. au fonds de toi tout les bons sénégalais savent que cette victoire te fait mal. 
    Répondre +207 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Chaque Jour Qui Passe

    il y a 50 minutes (22:50 PM)
    Chaque jour qui passe, on découvre ton vrai visage. Dieu aime bien Sénégal. 
    Répondre +119 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Los

    il y a 48 minutes (22:53 PM)
    Tu vas gagner les législatives et en novembre ils vont gagner le mondial. Ensuite 2024 tu gagnes la présidentielle.
    Répondre +50 -38
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 40 minutes (23:00 PM)
      Sonko président du Sénégal je ne pense plus que ce soit possible. Il a tout gâché
      Répondre +18 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 42 minutes (22:58 PM)
    LES JOURNALISTES DOIVENT FAIRE INVESTIGATION : FAUSSE ARRESTATION LANCEE PAR SONKO - LE MATCH ( EN CAS D ELIMINER LE SENEGAL D EGYPTE ) - UN EMISSION TELEVISION QUI PASSE LE MARDI ) POUR BRULER LE PAYS

     
    Répondre +46 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Niit

    il y a 38 minutes (23:03 PM)
    toi et G M Sagna vous n'êtes pas content. même si ont vous donne Sénégal vous ne serez jamais content. 🤬
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Niit

    il y a 38 minutes (23:03 PM)
    toi et G M Sagna vous n'êtes pas content. même si ont vous donne Sénégal vous ne serez jamais content. 🤬
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Niit

    il y a 38 minutes (23:03 PM)
    toi et G M Sagna vous n'êtes pas content. même si ont vous donne Sénégal vous ne serez jamais content. 🤬
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Niit

    il y a 38 minutes (23:03 PM)
    toi et G M Sagna vous n'êtes pas content. même si ont vous donne Sénégal vous ne serez jamais content. 🤬
    Répondre +3 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 37 minutes (23:03 PM)
    Kilifa day Matt, Loy masse ci salon bagn lay accuser you gnak faudra yi
    Répondre +85 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Huhgyjikçi

    il y a 37 minutes (23:03 PM)
    tu ne crois à l'equipe nationale,ndeye khady ndiaye a bien dit que tu,étais à sweet beauté le jour de la finale perdue contre l'algerie en 2019,tu n'as pas été à l'accueil des lions apres leur sacre au cameroun et pire encore le lendemain tu étais à ngaparou pour faire ton sport favori la baise en bon KATRIOTE.recemment,tu as dit que le football n'apportait rien à la jeunesse du pays,va demander aux habitants de bambaly à qui doivent ils tous les investissements dans leur contrée pour ne citer que le cas de sadio mané
    Répondre +1381 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 33 minutes (23:08 PM)
    non c pas lui khana nespa ngani li amaloula nieurignnn 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 32 minutes (23:08 PM)
    macky deh legui damako nopppp sonko nakh do dem benen deuk ay mali ou guinnee fi danuy fete mon frere 
    Répondre +24 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Macky

    il y a 23 minutes (23:18 PM)
    Macky djigue na Sénégal. Gaz pétrole succès en succès,Merci Président Macky👍👍👍
    Répondre +22 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Deugue

    il y a 22 minutes (23:18 PM)
    Un vrai sans vergogne , au fond de lui je suis convaincu qu il nous souhaitait une défaite mais je pense que s il y a une once de logique dans sa démarche c est juste pour dire à ses pyromanes Qu il n'est pas encore convoqué 
    Répondre +117 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Imbecile

    il y a 22 minutes (23:18 PM)
    Pour l'instant tu ne nous fait pas rêver à Ziguinchor … tu n'a toujours pas commencé à travailler ! Attendons l'hivernage avec impatience … ce sera le cahot total , gros imbecile 
    Répondre +17 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 21 minutes (23:19 PM)
    Mr SONKO,IL FAUT FÉLICITER LE PRÉSIDENT SALL.IL A BEAUCOUP CONTRIBUE AU SUCCÈS DE L ÉQUIPE NATIONALE
    Répondre +16 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Qwertyuio

    il y a 12 minutes (23:28 PM)
    sonko est contre le peuple senegalais cest un rebelle casamancais !!!
    Répondre +38 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Avo

    il y a 6 minutes (23:34 PM)
    Saway kouko eup buzz lay bagn nodef rek il met son nez de...... si tounou joueurs yi koi
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 3 minutes (23:37 PM)
    Gardez vos filles le leader des pastefiens violeurs refait surface
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
LES PLUS LUS

