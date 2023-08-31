Voici le tirage complet de la phase de groupes de la Ligue des champions

Groupe A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhague, Galatasaray
Groupe B: Seville, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Lens
Groupe C: Naples, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
Groupe D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzbourg, Real Sociedad
Groupe E: Feyenoord, Atlético de Madrid, Lazio Rome, Celtic
Groupe F: PSG, Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle
Groupe G: Manchester City, Leipzig, Etoile Rouge Belgrade, Young Boys Berne
Groupe H : FC Barcelone, FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Antwerp.
