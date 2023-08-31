Jeudi 31 Août, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Sport

Voici le tirage complet de la phase de groupes de la Ligue des champions

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 31 août, 2023 à 17:08:06  | Lu 2003 Fois |  4 Commentaires
Groupe A: Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhague, Galatasaray

Groupe B: Seville, Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Lens

Groupe C: Naples, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Groupe D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzbourg, Real Sociedad

Groupe E: Feyenoord, Atlético de Madrid, Lazio Rome, Celtic

Groupe F: PSG, Dortmund, AC Milan, Newcastle

Groupe G: Manchester City, Leipzig, Etoile Rouge Belgrade, Young Boys Berne
 
Groupe H : FC Barcelone, FC Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Antwerp.
  1. Auteur

    F18

    il y a 1 heure (17:07 PM)
    Etoile Rouge Belgrade
    2. Auteur

    Ultra Lion

    il y a 1 heure (17:12 PM)
    Paris dans le groupe de la mort 
    Répondre +145 -0
    Auteur

    Ngor Jegaan

    il y a 1 heure (17:20 PM)
    "El grupo de la muerte " pour le PSG. Et qque chose me dit que leurs supporters vont vers une grosse déception.
    Répondre +177 -0
    Auteur

    Football

    il y a 1 heure (17:33 PM)
    Psg vers l'europa league
    Répondre +207 -0
