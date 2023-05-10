Mercredi 10 Mai, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Video

La réplique salée de Ismaila Diallo Pastef à Barthélémy "il va subir les conséquences"...

Par: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com | 10 mai, 2023 à 14:05:17  | Lu 727 Fois |  11 Commentaires
La réplique salée de Ismaila Diallo Pastef à Barthélémy "il va subir les conséquences"...
Tags: BarthOusmane SonkoDialogue

Auteur: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com



6 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (14:57 PM)
    N'importe quoi toujours des menaces comme votre leader dakar appartient a barth
    Répondre +15 -26
    Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (15:00 PM)
    Au secours, quelles conséquences ?
    Répondre +3 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (15:03 PM)
    quelle arrogance les pastefiens a quand pastef a commencé a participer aux élections dans ce pays ? sauf pape diop dakar a tjs été PS bayiléne sene xél yiguéne di fowé demb guéne dioudou doléne dara.
    Répondre +56 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Kimbory

    il y a 2 heures (15:07 PM)
    J'ai jamais apprecié les mothodes et la façon dont Barth méne ces combats c'est a dire son insolance mais dans cette bataille contre Barth c'est vous qui allez en empatir car à part votre leader vous tous reuni barth n'est pas votre egale donc si vous accepter d'etre des motons suiveurs  derriere Sonko vous allez tt droit à l'abattoir et en juger des 2 discourts entre votre leader et Barth li barth wakh mo geun yenou manna si kou beug deg deg tei do nafekh
    Répondre +28 -98
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 2 heures (15:22 PM)
      Barth n'est qu'un larbin, il n'interesse pas le peuple. L'ennemi c'est Macky. Il suffit de neutraliser Macky et tous les larbins tomberont comme des fruits pouris.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (15:22 PM)
    Barth pour cette fois a eu une position RÉPUBLICAINE 
    Répondre +8 -25
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (15:22 PM)
    Barth pour cette fois a eu une position RÉPUBLICAINE 
    Répondre +0 -18
    Signalier Permalink
LES PLUS LUS

