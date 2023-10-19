Jeudi 19 Octobre, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner Top Banner
Video

"Ce que Ousmane Sonko m'a dit au téléphone" : le colonel Mbodji fait de grosses Révélations

Par: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com | 19 octobre, 2023 à 15:10:39  | Lu 7581 Fois |  24 Commentaires
Single Post
"Ce que Ousmane Sonko m'a dit au téléphone" : le colonel Mbodji fait de grosses Révélations
Tags: Ousmane SonkoColonel Mbodj

Auteur: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com



5 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    G.l

    il y a 2 heures (15:35 PM)
    Nous wa geum sa bopp Nous sommes tous dans le derrière de Bougane 
    Répondre +5 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Démocratie

      il y a 42 minutes (16:41 PM)
      Toute la coalition Gueum Sa Bopp derrière le leader Bougane . Plaident pour la restitution du parti Pastef . Et la libération sans conditions du leader Ousmane Sonko . Ainsi que de tous ces autres détenus politiques dans tout le Pays .
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    2. Auteur

    Charles Diop

    il y a 2 heures (15:50 PM)
    la justice est instrumentalisé pour eliminer les adversaires politique mais nous ne nous laisserons pas faireGueum Sa Bopp le mouvement citoyen prêt a tout pour une justice equitable et egalitaire pour tous en 2024
    Répondre +10 -27
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (15:58 PM)
    Nous nous avons toujours du crédit pour PROS.
    Répondre +0 -10
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Joe King

    il y a 50 minutes (16:33 PM)
    Le regime de Macky Sall est un regime de voyous qui s'est accapare de l'Etat senegalais qu'ils dirigent avec des methodes mafieuses. Depuis les independances jamais un regime africain n'a ete aussi brutal et aussi violent a l’endroit de sa jeunesse. Macky a tue des centaines de jeunes par balles reellles, il a jette en haute mer les corps de centaines de jeunes qui ont ete arretes et tortures a mort par la police. Des milliers de jeunes sont croupis en prisons et des centaines d'autres encore portes disparus.

    Ce n'est ni un dialogue national ni des elections qui mettront fin a un regime dictatorial et sanguinaire. Macky et son regime ont tellement tue et tellement vole l'argent du contribuable senegalais qu'ils ont peur d'organier des elections democratiques et transparentes qu'ils savent perdues d'avance. Le peuple senegalais ne fait pas confiance a des elections organisees par Macky Sall. Je lance donc solennellement un appel au peuple senegalais pour mener une insurrection generale et continue jusqu'au depart de Macky Sall et de son regime. Un gouvernement de transition de 4 mois organisera comme prevu, les elections presidentielles au mois de Fevrier prochain.Un seul mot d'ordre : le depart immediat et sans condition de Macky Sall. 

    The regime of Macky Sall is a regime of thugs who have taken over the Senegalese state that they run with mafia-like methods. Since independence, never has an African regime been so brutal and violent with its youth. Macky killed hundreds of young people with live ammunition, he threw the bodies of hundreds of young people into the high seas who were arrested and tortured by the police. Thousands of young people are languishing in prisons and hundreds more are missing.

    It is neither a national dialogue nor elections that will put an end to a dictatorial and bloody regime. Macky and his regime have killed and stolen so much Senegalese taxpayers' money that they are afraid to organize democratic and transparent elections that they know are lost in advance. The Senegalese people do not trust the elections organised by Macky Sall. 

     

     I therefore solemnly appeal to the Senegalese people to lead a general and continuous insurrection until the departure of Macky Sall and his regime. A 4-month transitional government will organize, as planned, presidential elections next February. There is only one watchword: the immediate and unconditional departure of Macky Sall.     

     
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 29 minutes (16:55 PM)
    Quelqu'un qui annonce qu'il veut se suicider au lieu de lui dissuader de ne pas le faire ce CON nous parle de principe, de droit et donc daf kakoy nangoul. Sonko réveille toi ces inbécile ne veulent que ta mort. 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner

Participer à la Discussion

  • Nous vous prions d'etre courtois.
  • N'envoyez pas de message ayant un ton agressif ou insultant.
  • N'envoyez pas de message inutile.
    • Pas de messages répétitifs, ou de hors sujéts.
  • Attaques personnelles. Vous pouvez critiquer une idée, mais pas d'attaques personnelles SVP. Ceci inclut tout message à contenu diffamatoire, vulgaire, violent, ne respectant pas la vie privée, sexuel ou en violation avec la loi. Ces messages seront supprimés.
  • Pas de publicité. Ce forum n'est pas un espace publicitaire gratuit.
  • Pas de majuscules. Tout message inscrit entièrement en majuscule sera supprimé.
Auteur: Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire...

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Fédération Nationale Des Boulangers Du Sénégal : Voici Le Nouveau Prix De La Baguette De Pain
Societe 17 octobre, 2023
7 Latest News 01
La Première Réaction De Nitdoff Après Sa Sortie De Prison
Societe 17 octobre, 2023
8 Latest News 01
Sonko Reprend Sa Grève De La Faim : Me Ciré Clédor Ly Fait Des Révélations
Politique 17 octobre, 2023
9 Latest News 01
Accrochage Entre L'armée Et Les éléments Du Mfdc : Le Bilan S'alourdit
Societe 17 octobre, 2023
10 Latest News 01
Les Nominations Du Conseil Des Ministres Du 18 Octobre 2023
Politique 18 octobre, 2023
11 Latest News 01
Annulation De La Radiation De Sonko: Les Motivations Du Juge Sabassy Faye
Politique 18 octobre, 2023
12 Latest News 01
La Dge Ferme Ses Portes à Ayib Daffé
Politique 19 octobre, 2023
13 Latest News 01
Réintégration De Sonko : La Lettre De Sabassy Faye Au Préfet De Ziguinchor
Justice 19 octobre, 2023
14 Latest News 01
Équipe Nationale : Un Nouveau «lion De 2002» Dans Le Staff De Aliou Cissé
Sport 19 octobre, 2023
15 Latest News 01
Viol D’un Garçon De 13 Ans : Les Explications Du Communicateur Traditionnel De 72 Ans
Societe 18 octobre, 2023
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email