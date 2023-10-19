EN DIRECT
DGE ferme ses portes à Sonko,Ses avocats brisent le silence :Mamadou L.Dianté se prononce dans...
Par: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com | 19 octobre, 2023 à 17:10:44 | Lu 495 Fois | 8 Commentaires
Auteur: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com
Transparenceil y a 2 heures (17:39 PM)
Joe Kingil y a 2 heures (18:07 PM)
Ce n'est ni un dialogue national ni des elections qui mettront fin a un regime dictatorial et sanguinaire. Macky et son regime ont tellement tue et tellement vole l'argent du contribuable senegalais qu'ils ont peur d'organier des elections democratiques et transparentes qu'ils savent perdues d'avance. Le peuple senegalais ne fait pas confiance a des elections organisees par Macky Sall. Je lance donc solennellement un appel au peuple senegalais pour mener une insurrection generale et continue jusqu'au depart de Macky Sall et de son regime. Un gouvernement de transition de 4 mois organisera comme prevu, les elections presidentielles au mois de Fevrier prochain.Un seul mot d'ordre : le depart immediat et sans condition de Macky Sall.
The regime of Macky Sall is a regime of thugs who have taken over the Senegalese state that they run with mafia-like methods. Since independence, never has an African regime been so brutal and violent with its youth. Macky killed hundreds of young people with live ammunition, he threw the bodies of hundreds of young people into the high seas who were arrested and tortured by the police. Thousands of young people are languishing in prisons and hundreds more are missing.
It is neither a national dialogue nor elections that will put an end to a dictatorial and bloody regime. Macky and his regime have killed and stolen so much Senegalese taxpayers' money that they are afraid to organize democratic and transparent elections that they know are lost in advance. The Senegalese people do not trust the elections organised by Macky Sall.
I therefore solemnly appeal to the Senegalese people to lead a general and continuous insurrection until the departure of Macky Sall and his regime. A 4-month transitional government will organize, as planned, presidential elections next February. There is only one watchword: the immediate and unconditional departure of Macky Sall.
Democratieil y a 1 heure (18:53 PM)
Nianthioil y a 58 minutes (19:08 PM)
Attaquez Sonko et épargnez M.le Président !
N'importe Quoiil y a 28 minutes (19:37 PM)
N'importe Quoiil y a 28 minutes (19:37 PM)
N'importe Quoiil y a 28 minutes (19:37 PM)
