Mercredi 03 Mars, 2021 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner Top Banner
Justice

Ndeye Khady Ndiaye placée sous contrôle judiciaire

Par: Maria Diop - Seneweb.com | 03 mars, 2021 à 15:03:58  | Lu 3132 Fois |  43 Commentaires
Single Post
Ndeye Khady Ndiaye , poursuivie pour complicité de viol
Selon des informations parvenues à Seneweb, Ndeye Khady Ndiaye vient d’être placée sous contrôle judiciaire. Ce, après son face à face avec le juge du 8e cabinet, Mamadou Seck.

La propriétaire de Sweet Beauty Spa est poursuivie par le juge d'instruction pour incitation à la débauche et complicité de viol.
Tags: Ndeye Khady Ndiaye Salon Sweet Beauté Contrôle Judiciaire Complicité de viol

Auteur: Maria Diop - Seneweb.com



11 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Rak Rek

    il y a 25 minutes (15:05 PM)
    Libérez les otages. Macky sall game is over. No justice, no peace. Seule la lutte libère.
    Répondre +7 -107
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 12 minutes (15:17 PM)
      incitation à la débauche et complicité de viol. c'est clair maintenant il y a eu viol.
      Répondre +4 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 12 minutes (15:17 PM)
      incitation à la débauche et complicité de viol. c'est clair maintenant il y a eu viol.
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} Top Banner {comment_ads}
    2. Auteur

    il y a 25 minutes (15:05 PM)
    Il y aura un «  pont judiciaire ».

    A chaque niveau ( instruction, jugement , appel , cassation) des juges sont identifiés et devront condamner sonko .
    Répondre +0 -149
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads} {comment_ads} Top Banner
    Auteur

    il y a 21 minutes (15:08 PM)
    Donc sonko sera inculpé.

    A la place du juge j entendrais d abord sonko avant la dame .
    Répondre +2 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Elaireur

    il y a 19 minutes (15:10 PM)
    Ah, no lois, tous cer termes farflus troubel a l'orde public, ou est l'odre public ?

    incitation à la débauche et complicité de viol ? menace de mort, avec quoi ? ....
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Hapy Day

    il y a 19 minutes (15:11 PM)
    Hapy brithday to you Adji.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner
    Auteur

    il y a 16 minutes (15:14 PM)
    Touss nak demal foula neekh lii dafa rouslou quoi mais apr seene souba dina meti trope
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Diapson

    il y a 12 minutes (15:17 PM)
    Et son bebe
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 12 minutes (15:17 PM)
    Le griot Bougane Guèye qu'Est-ce qu'il est venu faire la grande gueule à la RFM?
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 11 minutes (15:18 PM)
    En d’autres termes, le juge admet qu’il y a eu viol et accuse la dame d’embaucher des prostituees? Il admet qu’il y a eu viol sans avoir écouté Sonko. C’est quelle justice ça? Ça n’a pas l’air équitable tout ça.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Top Banner {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    il y a 9 minutes (15:20 PM)
    Ça se corse pour Sonko. Ça veut dire que le viol es établi.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads} {comment_ads}
    Auteur

    Waeer

    il y a 8 minutes (15:21 PM)
    Vraiment ce n'est pas sérieux. Comment on peut poursuivre cette pauvre femme pour incitation à la débauche et complicité de viol. Je prie le Dieu qu'il nous vienne en aide.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    {comment_ads} {comment_ads}

Participer à la Discussion

Auteur Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
[photos] Rufisque : La Maison Du Député Seydou Diouf Saccagée
Societe 28 février, 2021
7 Latest News 01
Nomination De 6 Nouveaux Magistrats : La Cour Des Comptes S’agrandit
Justice 28 février, 2021
8 Latest News 01
"complot" Contre Sonko : Les Révélations De Me Tall Qui Cite Une Haute Autorité De L'apr
Video 01 mars, 2021
9 Latest News 01
Malade, Coumba Gawlo Quitte Le Sénégal
Culture 01 mars, 2021
10 Latest News 01
Affaire Sonko-adji Sarr: La Propriétaire Du Salon A Reçu Sa Convocation
Justice 01 mars, 2021
11 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : La Liste Des Pays Qui Ont Reçu Gratuitement 200 000 Doses Du Vaccin Chinois
Sante 01 mars, 2021
12 Latest News 01
Espagne : Qui Est L'imam Sénégalais Expulsé Vers Dakar Pour Terrorisme ?
Societe 28 février, 2021
13 Latest News 01
Moussa Sy : " Sonko Connaît Adji Sarr Depuis Trois Ou Quatre Ans..."
Video 02 mars, 2021
14 Latest News 01
Affaire Des "écoutes" : Nicolas Sarkozy Condamné à Trois Ans De Prison Dont Un An Ferme Pour Corruption Et Trafic D'influence
International 01 mars, 2021
15 Latest News 01
Me Tall (porte-parole Pastef) : "j'ai Reçu Des Infos Selon Lesquelles Mes Maisons Seront Attaquées"
Video 01 mars, 2021
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

6 Latest News 01
Les Dernières Révélations Sur L'affaire Adji Sarr
Video 02 mars, 2021
7 Latest News 01
Convoqué Par Le Juge Du 8e Cabinet, Sonko A Pris Sa Décision
Justice 02 mars, 2021
8 Latest News 01
Sonko A Reçu Sa Convocation Pour La Date Du...
Justice 01 mars, 2021
9 Latest News 01
Affaire Sweet Beauté : Sonko A Déchargé La Convocation Du Juge
Justice 02 mars, 2021
10 Latest News 01
[portrait] Dame Mbodj : Sergent Le Fou !
Politique 02 mars, 2021
11 Latest News 01
"complot" Contre Sonko : Les Révélations De Me Tall Qui Cite Une Haute Autorité De L'apr
Video 01 mars, 2021
12 Latest News 01
[photos] Rufisque : La Maison Du Député Seydou Diouf Saccagée
Societe 28 février, 2021
13 Latest News 01
Malade, Coumba Gawlo Quitte Le Sénégal
Culture 01 mars, 2021
14 Latest News 01
Nomination De 6 Nouveaux Magistrats : La Cour Des Comptes S’agrandit
Justice 28 février, 2021
15 Latest News 01
Covid-19 : La Liste Des Pays Qui Ont Reçu Gratuitement 200 000 Doses Du Vaccin Chinois
Sante 01 mars, 2021

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email