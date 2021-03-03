Ndeye Khady Ndiaye placée sous contrôle judiciaire

Selon des informations parvenues à Seneweb, Ndeye Khady Ndiaye vient d’être placée sous contrôle judiciaire. Ce, après son face à face avec le juge du 8e cabinet, Mamadou Seck.
La propriétaire de Sweet Beauty Spa est poursuivie par le juge d'instruction pour incitation à la débauche et complicité de viol.
11 Commentaires
A chaque niveau ( instruction, jugement , appel , cassation) des juges sont identifiés et devront condamner sonko .
A la place du juge j entendrais d abord sonko avant la dame .
Elaireuril y a 19 minutes (15:10 PM)
incitation à la débauche et complicité de viol ? menace de mort, avec quoi ? ....
Hapy Dayil y a 19 minutes (15:11 PM)
Diapsonil y a 12 minutes (15:17 PM)
Waeeril y a 8 minutes (15:21 PM)
