Tabaski : Macky prie chez lui

Le chef de l'État redoute la Covid-19. Aussi, comme lors de la Korité, Macky Sall va effectuer la prière de la Tabaski chez lui à Mermoz, informe L'Observateur dans sa livraison de ce jeudi.
Il va diriger la prière entouré de ses enfants et de sa femme. À noter que la Grande mosquée de Dakar a fermé ses portes depuis le déclenchement de l'état d'urgence levé en juin dernier.
Dawe nga Saffa
Dawe Marwa
Dewenati
en tout cas Coronna sera bien là pour sanctionner les indisciplinés
EN EXIGEANT LES DÉPLACEMENTS DE VILLE EN VILLE
IL SAIT QU'APRÈS LA TABASKI,IL Y'AURA 1 AUGMENTATION EXTRAORDINAIRE DE CONTAMINATION
IL SE RÉFUGIÉ CHEZ LUI AVEC SA FAMILLE
AU PEUPLE INCONSCIENT,IL LES JETTE EN PÂTURE
GOUVERNER C'EST PRENDRE DES DÉCISIONS SANS SOURCILLER
C'EST UNE OBLIGATION POUR LUI DE NOUS PROTÉGER, TOUS LES AUTRES PAYS L'ONT FAIT
LÂCHE, FOURBE'CYNIQUE,CORROMPU ET CORRUPTEUR ,,,,,
