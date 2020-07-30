Jeudi 30 Juillet, 2020 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33

Societe

Tabaski : Macky prie chez lui

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 30 juillet, 2020 à 07:07:42  | Lu 1592 Fois |  43 Commentaires
Tabaski : Macky prie chez lui
Le chef de l'État redoute la Covid-19. Aussi, comme lors de la Korité, Macky Sall va effectuer la prière de la Tabaski chez lui à Mermoz, informe L'Observateur dans sa livraison de ce jeudi.

Il va diriger la prière entouré de ses enfants et de sa femme. À noter que la Grande mosquée de Dakar a fermé ses portes depuis le déclenchement de l'état d'urgence levé en juin dernier.
15 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    Macky Korr Marieme Faye

    il y a 2 heures (08:13 AM)
    Eid. Mubarak Mr. Le Président
    Répondre
    Permalink
    2. Auteur

    Vier

    il y a 2 heures (08:15 AM)
    bon exemple dun responsable presi bonne féte tabaski dewenati
    Répondre
    Permalink
    Auteur

    Germany

    il y a 2 heures (08:15 AM)
    Ha bon il croit en Dieu??
    Répondre
    Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (08:22 AM)
    L'imam de la grande mosquée de Dakar répondra devant DIEU à cette fermeture sans fondement de la mosquée privant du coup un nombre important de musulmans la prière des vendredi de korité et de tabaski. Aucune raison basée sur la religion à l'heure actuelle ne justifie cette fermeture . Meme le pèlerinage de la Mecque est effectué en nombre réduit avec le respect strict de certaines mesures. actuellement on prie dans toutes les mosquée du monde. Une supposée pandémie qu'on ne sait quand est elle va disparaître et vous vous voulez fermer les mosquée pour cela alors qu'on vaque à nos occupations comme bon semble au marché dans les transports en commun etc... Elle a une seule raison cette fermeture c'est pour ne pas gêner Macky sall qui n'a pas l'intention de prier à la mosquée alors que l'ouverture le mettrait dans une situation difficile devant les musulmans du sénégal. Maintenant l'imam a pris la responsabilité sur lui pour les beaux yeux de macky sall qui a un pouvoir temporel finissant de priver la mosquée à l'ensemble des musulmans de Dakar c'est extrêmement grave. Ce gars là ne mérite pas d’être imam et répondra devant DIEU .
    Répondre
    Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 17 minutes (09:40 AM)
      menteurs ou répondeurs automatiques larbins de l'apr au lieu de répondre par des arguments vous l'insulter espèce d'imbéciles de cons
      Répondre
      Permalink
    Auteur

    Président Imam

    il y a 1 heure (08:28 AM)
    Elhadj Macky Sall Ngary



    Dawe nga Saffa



    Dawe Marwa



    Dewenati
    Répondre
    Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (08:40 AM)
    un président irresponsable.
    Répondre
    Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (08:53 AM)
    Macky a raison il se protège lui même et sa famille à chacun ses responsabilités.Au Maroc les mosquées sont fermées et personne ne pipe mots.
    Répondre
    Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 45 minutes (09:12 AM)
      je te jure beaucoup de pays comme le maroc, l’algérie etc ont annulé la première de l’aïd mais bon certains sénégalais toujours plus royalistes que le rois.
      Répondre
      Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 38 minutes (09:19 AM)
      motax ils continuent de compter plus de morts liés au covid que le sénégal. regarde les chiffres !
      Répondre
      Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (08:53 AM)
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (08:53 AM)
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (08:56 AM)
    Machallah President bonne fete a vous et votre famille !
    Répondre
    Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (08:57 AM)
    Bravo a vous president vous montrez le bon exemple ! Bonne fete !
    Répondre
    Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 44 minutes (09:13 AM)
    Macky le pseudo chef a abandonné les senegalais et laisse à chacun de faire ce qu il veut lors de la tabaski

    en tout cas Coronna sera bien là pour sanctionner les indisciplinés
    Répondre
    Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 34 minutes (09:23 AM)
    ndeysane il est seul. Le pouvoir n'a plus d'enjeu actuellement. Tous ses projets sont à l'arrêt. Il passe rarement à la télé. Il ne fait plus l'actualité. Le trésor n'a plus assez d'argent. Le taux de croissance est passé de 6% à 1%; Surement il est entrain de se dire tout ça pour ça et qu'il regrette d'avoir "gagner" les élections. Y'a même plus une opposition qui le critique. NDEYSAANE
    Répondre
    Permalink
    Auteur

    Rianne

    il y a 34 minutes (09:23 AM)
    Un président lâche qui n'à pas le courage de prendre ses responsabilités

    EN EXIGEANT LES DÉPLACEMENTS DE VILLE EN VILLE

    IL SAIT QU'APRÈS LA TABASKI,IL Y'AURA 1 AUGMENTATION EXTRAORDINAIRE DE CONTAMINATION

    IL SE RÉFUGIÉ CHEZ LUI AVEC SA FAMILLE

    AU PEUPLE INCONSCIENT,IL LES JETTE EN PÂTURE

    GOUVERNER C'EST PRENDRE DES DÉCISIONS SANS SOURCILLER

    C'EST UNE OBLIGATION POUR LUI DE NOUS PROTÉGER, TOUS LES AUTRES PAYS L'ONT FAIT

    LÂCHE, FOURBE'CYNIQUE,CORROMPU ET CORRUPTEUR ,,,,,
    Répondre
    Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 18 minutes (09:39 AM)
    Salatou alla fatya
    Répondre
    Permalink

Participer à la Discussion

Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Poster ma reponse
