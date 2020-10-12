Gambian officials— Momodou Bah ???????? (@modoubah) October 12, 2020
A panel of Gambian officials will take charge of Tuesday's friendly between #Senegal and #Mauritania in Thies.
Omar Sallah will be assisted by Omar Darboe and Mustapha Bojang whiles Dawda Gueye serves as forth referee.
Kick-off is at 19:00 GMT pic.twitter.com/ve2Aw2anLc
Amical Sénégal-Mauritanie : Un trio gambien désigné
Un trio gambien est désigné pour arbitrer le match amical Sénégal vs Mauritanie. Omar Sallah sera assisté par Omar Darboe et Mustapha Bojang tandis que Dawda Gueye sera le quatrième arbitre informe le journaliste gambien Momodou Bah. La rencontre va démarrer à 19 heures et aura lieu au stade Lat Dior de Thies. Le public est autorisé, un nombre réduit selon la FSF qui a fixé les prix des billets à 20.000 FCFA et 50.000 FCFA.
