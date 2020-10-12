Lundi 12 Octobre, 2020 á Dakar
Amical Sénégal-Mauritanie : Un trio gambien désigné

12 octobre, 2020
Amical Sénégal-Mauritanie : Un trio gambien désigné
Un trio gambien est désigné pour arbitrer le match amical Sénégal vs Mauritanie. Omar Sallah sera assisté par Omar Darboe et Mustapha Bojang tandis que Dawda Gueye sera le quatrième arbitre informe le journaliste gambien Momodou Bah. La rencontre va démarrer à 19 heures et aura lieu au stade Lat Dior de Thies. Le public est autorisé, un nombre réduit selon la FSF qui a fixé les prix des billets à 20.000 FCFA et 50.000 FCFA.
