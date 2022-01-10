[CAN 2021] Sénégal-Zimbabwe : Le onze des Lions avec des changements

Découvrez le onze de l'équipe du Sénégal qui va affronter le Zimbabwe, ce lundi, lors du premier match de la CAN 2021, dans le groupe B.
La composition officielle des Lions : Seny Dieng-Abdou Diallo, Pape Abou Cissé, Ibrahima Mbaye, Ballo Touré-Gana Gueye, Kouyaté, Bouna Sarr-Sadio Mané, Keita Baldé, Boulaye Dia
