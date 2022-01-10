Lundi 10 Janvier, 2022 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Sport

[CAN 2021] Sénégal-Zimbabwe : Le onze des Lions avec des changements

Par: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com | 10 janvier, 2022 à 12:01:51  | Lu 6852 Fois |  23 Commentaires
Découvrez le onze de l'équipe du Sénégal qui va affronter le Zimbabwe, ce lundi, lors du premier match de la CAN 2021, dans le groupe B.

La composition officielle des Lions : Seny Dieng-Abdou Diallo, Pape Abou Cissé, Ibrahima Mbaye, Ballo Touré-Gana Gueye, Kouyaté, Bouna Sarr-Sadio Mané, Keita Baldé, Boulaye Dia


Tags: CAN2021CamerounSenegalCovid-19

Auteur: Seneweb News - Seneweb.com



15 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 2 heures (12:23 PM)
    Allez les gaindes. Il faut montrer que vous méritez votre classement.
    Répondre +10 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 1 heure (12:40 PM)
      le senegal dispose du meilleur éfféctif du continent,on peut se permettre de faire 3 équipes différentes,le senegal est largement supérieur au zimbawe,cependant,le football se passe sur le terrain et non sur le papier
      Répondre +1 -16
      Signalier Permalink
    2. Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (12:27 PM)
    C'est à la fin du bal qu'on paie les musiciens...
    Répondre +22 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (12:33 PM)
    mbaye diagne n'est pas là cest déjà bien
    Répondre +24 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (12:34 PM)
    Bonne chance, le peuple est derrière vous et vous soutient
    Répondre +3 -1
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Astonisth

    il y a 1 heure (12:39 PM)
    Bonne chance à vous Gaindé 
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (12:43 PM)
    faut jamais acheter la peau de l'ours avant de l'avoir tuer....rendez-vous ce soir ....pour le meilleur ou pour le pire 
    Répondre +6 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 1 heure (12:52 PM)
    Mais y'a kouyate et ciss🤢
    Répondre +0 -1
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Kha

    il y a 1 heure (12:54 PM)
    defense fragile. on va encasser beaucoup de buts
    Répondre +0 -17
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 43 minutes (13:11 PM)
    Merci! Un pays de fous. Sûrement un casseur de la médina
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Xorom

    il y a 37 minutes (13:18 PM)
    Ce Pape Abdou Cissé me donne des sueurs froides. Trop nonchalant. 
    Répondre +8 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 34 minutes (13:20 PM)
    La Défense concerne toute l équipe
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Amdy

    il y a 34 minutes (13:20 PM)
    Bonne chance chers gaindés 

     
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    Thiey

    il y a 30 minutes (13:25 PM)
    Site pour regarder le match svp

     
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 27 minutes (13:28 PM)
    Pourquoi Balde keita???
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier Permalink
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 17 minutes (13:37 PM)
      Parcequ'il n'a que lui à mettre. 10 joueurs sont positifs au covid. Quand on vous dit qu'il fallait reporter cette CAN ! Vous êtes des têtus  susceptibles !
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier Permalink
    Auteur

    il y a 6 minutes (13:48 PM)
    L'éternel manque de réalisme des sénégalais devant les buts.

    C'est pénible.
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier Permalink
