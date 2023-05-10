Mercredi 10 Mai, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
Top Banner Top Banner
Video

Mondial U20: Comment la FIFA a faussé son propre tournoi

Par: youtube - Seneweb.com | 10 mai, 2023 à 11:05:02  | Lu 193 Fois |  0 Commentaires
Single Post
Mondial U20: Comment la FIFA a faussé son propre tournoi
Tags: Mondial U20m FIFA fausse tournoi

Auteur: youtube - Seneweb.com



0 Commentaires

Participer à la Discussion

  • Nous vous prions d'etre courtois.
  • N'envoyez pas de message ayant un ton agressif ou insultant.
  • N'envoyez pas de message inutile.
    • Pas de messages répétitifs, ou de hors sujéts.
  • Attaques personnelles. Vous pouvez critiquer une idée, mais pas d'attaques personnelles SVP. Ceci inclut tout message à contenu diffamatoire, vulgaire, violent, ne respectant pas la vie privée, sexuel ou en violation avec la loi. Ces messages seront supprimés.
  • Pas de publicité. Ce forum n'est pas un espace publicitaire gratuit.
  • Pas de majuscules. Tout message inscrit entièrement en majuscule sera supprimé.
Auteur: Commentaire : Poster mon commentaire

Repondre á un commentaire

Auteur Commentaire : Poster ma reponse
Top Banner
Top Banner

ON EN PARLE

6 Latest News 01
Barth Tacle Sonko : “il A Refusé De Venir Au Forum…dans La Vie, Il Faut Faire Preuve D’élégance”
Politique 08 mai, 2023
7 Latest News 01
Pastef : Les Sombres Prédictions De Cheikh Yérim Seck
Politique 09 mai, 2023
8 Latest News 01
Sonko Condamné : La Position Du Mfdc
Societe 09 mai, 2023
9 Latest News 01
Cour D’appel : Ousmane Sonko Condamné à Une Peine De Six Mois Avec Sursis
Justice 08 mai, 2023
10 Latest News 01
Présidentielle De 2024 : Les Deux Dernières Chances De Sonko
Politique 09 mai, 2023
11 Latest News 01
Situation Tendue à Ngor: Macky Sall Appelle Au Dialogue (rfm)
Politique 09 mai, 2023
12 Latest News 01
Procès Sonko-mame Mbaye Niang: Ce Qu'il Faut Retenir De L'audience
EN DIRECT 08 mai, 2023
13 Latest News 01
Huit Mois Après Son Divorce Avec Mya, No Face S'est Remarié
People 08 mai, 2023
14 Latest News 01
Condamnation D’ousmane Sonko : Les 6 Prochains Jours Seront Déterminants
Justice 08 mai, 2023
15 Latest News 01
Tension à Ngor : Les Mesures D’apaisement De L’État
Societe 10 mai, 2023
Banner 01

Seneweb Radio

  • RFM Radio
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • SUD FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio
  • Zik-FM
    Ecoutez le meilleur de la radio

LES PLUS LUS

Newsletter Subscribe

Get the Latest Posts & Articles in Your Email