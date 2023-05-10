Video
OWDiDi :"30 Millions niou tegat 7 Shot bi... dafa am artistes you...nekouma ci ay concurrence ak..."
Par: Dj Bara-Seneweb Tv - Seneweb.com | 10 mai, 2023 à 13:05:58 | Lu 144 Fois | 0 Commentaires
OWDiDi :"30 Millions niou tegat 7 Shot bi... dafa am artistes you...nekouma ci ay concurrence ak..."
Tags: OWDiDi 7 Shot Concurrence
Auteur: Dj Bara-Seneweb Tv - Seneweb.com
ON EN PARLE
Condamné à Une Peine De Six Mois Avec Sursis : Ousmane Sonko Perd Son éligibilité
Dialogue Politique : La Réplique Ferme De Barth à Sonko
EN DIRECT 08 mai, 2023
Le Procureur Requiert Un An De Prison Ferme Contre Sonko
Sonko-mame Mbaye Niang : Un Changement Majeur Annoncé
Barth Tacle Sonko : “il A Refusé De Venir Au Forum…dans La Vie, Il Faut Faire Preuve D’élégance”
Pastef : Les Sombres Prédictions De Cheikh Yérim Seck
Sonko Condamné : La Position Du Mfdc
Societe 09 mai, 2023
Huit Mois Après Son Divorce Avec Mya, No Face S'est Remarié
People 08 mai, 2023
Tension à Ngor : Les Mesures D’apaisement De L’État
Societe 10 mai, 2023
0 Commentaires
Participer à la Discussion