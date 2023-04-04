Mardi 04 Avril, 2023 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33
EN DIRECT

Suivez Mbegté Koor avec Juge DEME PDT du parti ETIC

Par: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com | 04 avril, 2023 à 23:04:18  | Lu 214 Fois |  29 Commentaires
Suivez Mbegté Koor avec Juge DEME PDT du parti ETIC
Tags: RamadanMbegte Koor

Auteur: Seneweb TV - Seneweb.com



6 Commentaires

  1. Auteur

    il y a 16 minutes (23:18 PM)
    Un homme très intègre
    Répondre +27 -0
    Signalier
    • Auteur

      Baay Papà

      il y a 3 minutes (23:31 PM)
      Il est pertinent ce Monsieur: Juge DEME, cohérent et constant mais surtout pondéré et conséquent. Le Sénégal peut compter sur lui. Dou Macky té dou Sonko 
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier
    2. Auteur

    Mor Mbacké Ndiaye

    il y a 15 minutes (23:19 PM)
    J'espère qu'il sera candidat en 2024
    Répondre +14 -0
    Signalier
    • Auteur

      Reply_author

      il y a 4 minutes (23:30 PM)
      Le Sénégal à besoin de dirigeants intègres comme lui. Sa candidature sera une aubaine pour le Sénégal 
      Répondre +0 -0
      Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 12 minutes (23:22 PM)
    Un homme sobre et vertueux bien sûr il sera candidat inchallah 
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 11 minutes (23:24 PM)
    En tout cas c'est quelqu'un que je suis depuis sa démission. Même si je n'adhère pas à son parti, je l'apprécie bcp
    Répondre +42 -0
    Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 6 minutes (23:28 PM)
    Ce mec est un fin politicien, bayilène ko xel. Il a été le premier à comprendre que 2024 ce sera une affaire de troisième voie. Ni macky ni sonko
    Répondre +1 -0
    Signalier
    Auteur

    il y a 2 minutes (23:33 PM)
    Le seul regret que j'ai c'est de ne pas le voir lui et ousmane sonko côte à côte. Je suis de Pastef et j'assume ce que je dis. Je préfére un Juge Deme a coté de Sonko que mille khalifa sall, 100 barthelemy dias, 50 déthié fall qui sont tous des hypocrites. Beugouniou président Sonko
    Répondre +0 -0
    Signalier
