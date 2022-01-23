Dimanche 23 Janvier, 2022 á Dakar
Vendredi 01 Juin, 2018 +33

Politique

Guy Marius Sagna à Ziguinchor : «Nous ne laisserons personne nous voler nos victoires !»

Par: Awa Faye - Seneweb.com | 23 janvier, 2022 à 18:01:18
l'Activiste alerte sur la violence à Ziguinchor
«Le gouverneur de Ziguinchor, le préfet de Ziguinchor, le chef de la police de Ziguinchor seront tenus pour responsables de tout ce qui arrivera aujourd'hui comme violence à Ziguinchor». Cette déclaration est de l’activiste Guy Marius Sagna, en cette fin de journée de vote pour les élections locales. 

Ainsi, il s’explique : «Comment un bus bourré de 113 nervis armés de machettes et de pistolets peut circuler depuis ce matin, malgré les alertes répétitives, sans que ce bus et son contenu soient mis hors d'état de nuire ?»

Pour ce membre du Frapp, «un seul mot d'ordre face à ces lâches hommes de main du président Macky Sall qui attaquent en traître : ne pas attaquer ! Mais si nous sommes attaqués, notre contre-attaque devra repousser ces hommes du passé et leurs nervis».

Guy Marius Sagna de tonner : «Nous ne laisserons personne nous voler nos victoires !».
  1. Auteur

    Lokhos

    il y a 7 minutes (18:47 PM)
    Nous ne laisserons personne nous voler nos victoires ni à Ziguinchor ni ailleurs dans le pays. Macky Sall se doit d'être sage en ne hâtant pas la révolution dans le pays.
    2. Auteur

    Nianthio

    il y a 5 minutes (18:48 PM)
    Les masques commencent à tomber.  Tu es politicien Guy. Deux casquettes, tu as choisi la casquette de politicien. On mélange tout dans ce pays. Au Sénégal nous confondons  " activiste" et " politicien "
    Auteur

    Oussou

    il y a 4 minutes (18:50 PM)
    Demal teud nelaw 
