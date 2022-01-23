Guy Marius Sagna à Ziguinchor : «Nous ne laisserons personne nous voler nos victoires !»

«Le gouverneur de Ziguinchor, le préfet de Ziguinchor, le chef de la police de Ziguinchor seront tenus pour responsables de tout ce qui arrivera aujourd'hui comme violence à Ziguinchor». Cette déclaration est de l’activiste Guy Marius Sagna, en cette fin de journée de vote pour les élections locales.
Ainsi, il s’explique : «Comment un bus bourré de 113 nervis armés de machettes et de pistolets peut circuler depuis ce matin, malgré les alertes répétitives, sans que ce bus et son contenu soient mis hors d'état de nuire ?»
Pour ce membre du Frapp, «un seul mot d'ordre face à ces lâches hommes de main du président Macky Sall qui attaquent en traître : ne pas attaquer ! Mais si nous sommes attaqués, notre contre-attaque devra repousser ces hommes du passé et leurs nervis».
Guy Marius Sagna de tonner : «Nous ne laisserons personne nous voler nos victoires !».
3 Commentaires
Lokhosil y a 7 minutes (18:47 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 3 minutes (18:51 PM)
It's up to the electorate and not your big nasty salty mouth you ass hole. If you want to fight, we say bring it on. Who the fuck you think you are?
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (18:51 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (18:51 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (18:51 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (18:51 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (18:51 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (18:51 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (18:51 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (18:51 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (18:51 PM)
Reply_authoril y a 2 minutes (18:51 PM)
